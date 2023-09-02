Submit Release
In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Visits Communities Impacted by Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Madison County and Suwannee County to distribute food and meet with first responders and linemen who are part of the Hurricane Idalia response. The Governor visited a Point of Distribution Site that is being operated by the Florida State Guard. The Governor also visited the Busy Bee Travel Center in Live Oak, Florida, to meet with local residents who were impacted by the storm and he was able to personally promote National Guard Staff Sergeant DeAsia Frazier. To watch the press conference, click here.

All photos available for use with attribution to Governor’s Press Office.

 

Governor Ron DeSantis visits the Busy Bee in Suwannee County

Governor Ron DeSantis visits with National Guardsmen who are assisting with response efforts. While there, the Governor personally promoted National Guard Staff Sergeant DeAsia Frazier. 

Photo of Governor DeSantis serving meals at Sonny’s BBQ meal distribution site in Madison County

Photo of Governor DeSantis meeting with first responders in Madison County

Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Waffle House in Madison County

Governor Ron DeSantis serves meals with Operation BBQ in Madison County

