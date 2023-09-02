Saint Johnsbury- AGG OOC, ATE, Etc.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4006414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: September 1, 2023 at approximately 1451 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A / Avenue D, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Drug (Mis), Aggravated Eluding Law Enforcement (Fel), Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent (Fel), Grossly Negligent Operation (Fel), Habitual Offender (Fel), Possession of Stolen Property (Fel)

ACCUSED: Richard Kendall III

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In the morning of September 1, 2023, Richard Kendall (29) was pursued by Lyndon Police Department while operating a stolen Subaru Impreza. Eventually Kendell came to a stop on MT Hunger Rd but fled into the woods.

A State Police K9 was brought to the area and a K9 track ensued. After several miles of tracking the track was called off after Kendall was not located. Shortly after Lyndon Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on Kingdom Rd. The new stolen vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, was observed by Troopers and a traffic stop was conducted on Avenue A, by the intersection of Avenue D, at 1451 hours. Kendall was identified as the operator of the Jeep.

Prior to Kendall exiting the vehicle, he fled the scene of the traffic at a high rate of speed, nearly striking two fully marked Vermont State Police cruisers which were travelling in the opposite direction of travel. Kendall eventually crashed on New Boston Rd, at the intersection of Pierce Rd, where he was taken into custody.

Kendall was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion he was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He will appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on September 5, 2023 at 1230 hours. Further charges against Kendall are expected.

Troopers were assisted by members of Lyndonville Police Department and the Essex County Sheriff's Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/5/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NRCC in St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trp. Chad Weikel (321)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov