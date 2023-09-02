Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,279 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.1.23

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 30 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Atmospheric rivers: research: reservoir operations.
  • AB 271 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Homeless death review committees.
  • AB 451 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Insurance: license examinations.
  • AB 630 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Department of Transportation: contracts: tribes.
  • AB 1139 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Recognition of tribal court money judgments: tribal sales taxes.
  • AB 1279 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – California Conservation Corps: contracts: community conservation corps.
  • AB 1354 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – Pupil instruction: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
  • AB 1557 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Modesto) – Pharmacy: electronic prescriptions.
  • AB 1605 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – High schools: military services: United States Space Force.
  • AB 1686 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Ports and harbors: Martinez Marina.
  • AB 1731 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – CURES database: buprenorphine.
  • AB 1759 by the Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review – State archives.
  • AB 1761 by the Committee on Elections – Citizens Redistricting Commission: governance.
  • SB 20 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Joint powers agreements: regional housing trusts.
  • SB 259 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Reports submitted to legislative committees.
  • SB 371 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Undomesticated burros.
  • SB 406 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: financial assistance: residential housing.
  • SB 446 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Nonprofit and cooperative corporations: ratification or validation of noncompliant corporate actions.
  • SB 457 by Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley/Burbank) – Vision care: consent by a minor.
  • SB 630 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Contractors State License Board: regulation of contractors.
  • SB 642 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Hazardous materials: enforcement: county counsel.
  • SB 654 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Local agencies: public property: airport leases.
  • SB 678 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Elections: disclosures.
  • SB 699 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Contracts in restraint of trade.
  • SB 756 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Water: inspection: administrative procedure: notice: service.
  • SB 885 by the Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement – Public employees’ retirement.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.1.23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more