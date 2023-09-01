Attorney General Bird Joins Bipartisan Coalition of 42 Attorneys General Urging SCOTUS to Protect Veterans’ Rights

DES MOINES— Attorney General Brenna Bird joined a bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general urging the Supreme Court to protect veterans’ rights by ruling in favor of James Rudisill in Rudisill v. McDonough. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) denied Rudisill full use of his more beneficial Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, despite being eligible for those benefits.

“Our veterans sacrifice to serve our country and keep us safe,” said Attorney General Bird. “Many veterans use these benefits to get an education after their service and transition into civilian life; others transfer benefits on to their children so that they can afford to go to college. The least we can do is ensure that our nation’s heroes and their families receive the benefits they’ve earned. I urge the Supreme Court to reverse the U.S. Court of Appeals’ decision and protect our veterans’ rights.”

James Rudisill, a decorated Army veteran, used his Montgomery GI Bill benefits to further his education after his first tour in Iraq. He successfully completed his undergraduate degree and returned to the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer. Rudisill served his country bravely in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. Following his third tour, he was accepted into the Yale Divinity School with the goal of returning to the armed forces as a chaplain.

Rudisill intended to pay for this schooling with his Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits but was denied by the VA. A federal U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the VA’s decision, robbing Rudisill and thousands of other veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan from receiving the full GI Bill benefits they are entitled to.

Iowa joined 41 other attorneys general in the Virginia-led amicus brief.

Read the full brief here.

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary |

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov