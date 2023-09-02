FEMA, Federal Partners Unite to Jumpstart Hurricane Idalia Recovery Efforts

WASHINGTON -- More than a dozen federal agencies and departments have been mobilized across the Biden-Harris Administration to assist state, county, nonprofit and private sector partners to help people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina jumpstart their recovery after Hurricane Idalia.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visited Florida on Thursday to assess the damage in the affected areas. FEMA has deployed more than 300 personnel to the region, part of a federal force of more than 1,500 across four states. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he plans to travel to Florida Saturday morning.

“I'm here today to join the governor and see first-hand the impacts on the communities so we can determine what level of assistance and what other programs we'll need to bring in to help support those people that were in the storm's path,” Criswell said Thursday.

“We are going to make sure that we always have the resources here from the federal family to support the current efforts, but also the ongoing recovery efforts that may be needed in these communities that were impacted by Hurricane Idalia,” Criswell said.

Prior to the hurricane’s landfall, FEMA staged commodities and critical supplies, including more than 1.3 million meals and 1.6 million liters of water available pending requests from states. Additional meals, water, tarps and toddler kits are in transit.

The entire federal family is working hard to address the needs of residents affected by the hurricane. More information is available on the Idalia web page at USA.gov.

The U.S. Coast Guard is performing post-storm recovery efforts and ensuring that ports are safe to reopen. Urban Search and Rescue teams from across the country have been deployed.

In addition to federal efforts, affected states have been sharing local information and resources to help residents stay safe and find immediate assistance.

FEMA’s volunteer partners have also been providing vital support to affected areas: