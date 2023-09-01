Victor & Carolina Prieto Emerge as YHSGR POWER BUYER Certified Agents at YHSGR, Bringing Enhanced Benefits to Clients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty proudly announces the achievement of Victor & Carolina Prieto, who have successfully completed the prestigious YHSGR POWER BUYER Certification program. This accomplishment not only signifies a remarkable milestone for the Prietos but also brings an array of enhanced benefits to their valued clients and the broader real estate industry.
The YHSGR POWER BUYER Certification program is renowned for its comprehensive training and unwavering commitment to equipping real estate professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills. Victor & Carolina Prieto's dedication to achieving this certification underscores their commitment to delivering unparalleled service to their clients.
As certified YHSGR POWER BUYER agents, Victor & Carolina Prieto are now poised to offer their clients an elevated level of service, backed by a robust set of benefits that make a real difference in today's competitive market.
Benefits of YHSGR POWER BUYER:
1. Cash-Backed Offers: Clients can present offers with the confidence of cash, significantly increasing the likelihood of acceptance.
2. Swift and Efficient Closings: The program includes access to exclusive financing, ensuring a streamlined and expedited closing process.
3. Flexibility with Cash Buy: Clients have the option to transition to an all-cash offer if needed, providing additional assurance in financing scenarios.
4. Buy Before You Sell Benefit: Power Buyers have the unique advantage of securing their new home before selling their current one, reducing the stress and uncertainty of timing in real estate transitions.
5. Access to Off-Market Properties: Clients gain exclusive access to off-market listings, expanding their range of potential homes.
"At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we're thrilled to introduce the YHSGR POWER BUYER program. It's a game-changer in today's real estate landscape, offering clients a powerful advantage with cash-backed offers, swift closings, and access to off-market properties. We believe that real estate should be both seamless and rewarding for our clients, and POWER BUYER is a testament to that commitment. With this program, we're reshaping how buyers and sellers experience the market, offering a competitive edge that's unmatched. Our team is dedicated to ensuring our clients reap the full benefits of this innovative program, making their real estate dreams a reality," said Lori Hintz, manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Victor & Carolina Prieto's accomplishment reflects their dedication to elevating the real estate experience for their clients. They are now uniquely positioned to guide clients through the dynamic real estate market with enhanced benefits that set them apart.
Victor and Carolina Prieto bring over 30 years of combined real estate expertise as a dynamic husband-and-wife team. They've mastered buyer representation, listings, relocations, and short sales, boasting a history of successful transactions. Their tailored offers and advanced marketing strategies benefit sellers, while buyers benefit from their knowledge and accessibility. As contingent sale specialists, they ensure smooth transitions for clients, locally or across the country. Their accolades include #1 at RE/MAX Champions from 2017 to 2021, RE/MAX Diamond Club Awards from 2017 to 2019, and RE/MAX Corporate Hall Of Fame induction. Recognized as Zillow Premier Agents and top producers, they offer dedicated, transparent, and integrity-driven service. For a stellar real estate journey, contact Victor and Carolina Prieto. Your real estate dreams are their priority, delivered with professionalism and care.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty extends its warmest congratulations to Victor & Carolina Prieto and looks forward to their continued success in providing top-tier real estate solutions to clients.
To connect with Victor & Carolina Prieto and explore the benefits of the POWER BUYER program, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency dedicated to providing exceptional services to buyers and sellers. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, they offer cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the real estate market.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
The YHSGR POWER BUYER Certification program is renowned for its comprehensive training and unwavering commitment to equipping real estate professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills. Victor & Carolina Prieto's dedication to achieving this certification underscores their commitment to delivering unparalleled service to their clients.
As certified YHSGR POWER BUYER agents, Victor & Carolina Prieto are now poised to offer their clients an elevated level of service, backed by a robust set of benefits that make a real difference in today's competitive market.
Benefits of YHSGR POWER BUYER:
1. Cash-Backed Offers: Clients can present offers with the confidence of cash, significantly increasing the likelihood of acceptance.
2. Swift and Efficient Closings: The program includes access to exclusive financing, ensuring a streamlined and expedited closing process.
3. Flexibility with Cash Buy: Clients have the option to transition to an all-cash offer if needed, providing additional assurance in financing scenarios.
4. Buy Before You Sell Benefit: Power Buyers have the unique advantage of securing their new home before selling their current one, reducing the stress and uncertainty of timing in real estate transitions.
5. Access to Off-Market Properties: Clients gain exclusive access to off-market listings, expanding their range of potential homes.
"At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we're thrilled to introduce the YHSGR POWER BUYER program. It's a game-changer in today's real estate landscape, offering clients a powerful advantage with cash-backed offers, swift closings, and access to off-market properties. We believe that real estate should be both seamless and rewarding for our clients, and POWER BUYER is a testament to that commitment. With this program, we're reshaping how buyers and sellers experience the market, offering a competitive edge that's unmatched. Our team is dedicated to ensuring our clients reap the full benefits of this innovative program, making their real estate dreams a reality," said Lori Hintz, manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Victor & Carolina Prieto's accomplishment reflects their dedication to elevating the real estate experience for their clients. They are now uniquely positioned to guide clients through the dynamic real estate market with enhanced benefits that set them apart.
Victor and Carolina Prieto bring over 30 years of combined real estate expertise as a dynamic husband-and-wife team. They've mastered buyer representation, listings, relocations, and short sales, boasting a history of successful transactions. Their tailored offers and advanced marketing strategies benefit sellers, while buyers benefit from their knowledge and accessibility. As contingent sale specialists, they ensure smooth transitions for clients, locally or across the country. Their accolades include #1 at RE/MAX Champions from 2017 to 2021, RE/MAX Diamond Club Awards from 2017 to 2019, and RE/MAX Corporate Hall Of Fame induction. Recognized as Zillow Premier Agents and top producers, they offer dedicated, transparent, and integrity-driven service. For a stellar real estate journey, contact Victor and Carolina Prieto. Your real estate dreams are their priority, delivered with professionalism and care.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty extends its warmest congratulations to Victor & Carolina Prieto and looks forward to their continued success in providing top-tier real estate solutions to clients.
To connect with Victor & Carolina Prieto and explore the benefits of the POWER BUYER program, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency dedicated to providing exceptional services to buyers and sellers. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, they offer cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the real estate market.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other