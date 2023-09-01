Nine Arrested Following Search Warrant in McKenzie Drug Investigation

MCKENZIE – An ongoing joint drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Huntingdon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of nine individuals along with the seizure of drugs, weapons, and drug paraphernalia.

For the last month, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target illicit drug activity in McKenzie. As a result of evidence gathered during the investigation, TBI obtained a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

Earlier today, TBI along with officers with the Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Big Sandy Police Department executed the search warrant and discovered methamphetamine, firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Three young children were in the home as well and are now in safe locations.

Nine adults inside the home, at the time of the search warrant, were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail:

Brittany N. Arrand (DOB: 6/6/93) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Samuel Arrand (DOB: 12/27/94) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ethan I. DePriest (DOB: 7/26/03) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wendi M. Lindley (DOB: 10/6/82) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cindy D. Pruitt (DOB: 9/17/69) Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Christopher A. True (DOB: 1/4/00) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jacob S. Welch (DOB: 3/23/04) Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Paige D. Welch (DOB: 6/19/99) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dustin B. Yarbrough (DOB: 9/4/92) Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

