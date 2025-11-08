THREE ARRESTED IN JOINT HUMAN TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

CHATTANOOGA – A joint investigation by special agents with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit, the Chattanooga Police Department, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three people in Chattanooga.

On Friday, as a result of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Greenwood Road.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Silverdale Detention Center.

Christina Dugger (DOB 03/15/1983) – One Count of Prostitution – Bond: $2,500

Kelley Tate (DOB 11/25/1971) –One Count of Promoting Prostitution – Bond: $25,000

Jasmine Stone (DOB 01/04/1988) – One Count of Prostitution – Bond: $3,000

This investigation also focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking, and the direct service, non-governmental organizations Street Grace and Willowbend Farms were on site to offer services to those in need.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com. Anyone can report a suspected case of human trafficking by calling the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

