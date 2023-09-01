Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,275 in the last 365 days.

Manure clean-up underway in tributary of North Raccoon River

COOPER (Greene County) - The DNR has identified the source of the manure release in an unnamed tributary of the North Raccoon River to the Crosman Land and Livestock confinement facility, located north of the town of Cooper in Greene County.

First reported to the DNR on August 21st, an unknown amount of manure from the confinement’s earthen manure storage basin was found to be flowing through a county drain tile in Drainage District 37B. Excavation around the facility has identified an abandoned clay tile line. The facility has hired an engineer to identify how the manure was able to enter the abandoned line and to permanently fix the problem. 

Crews have pumped, and land applied approximately 450,000 gallons of manure-laden water from the tributary. A large berm was placed upgradient of the pumping activities, and water has been used to flush the county drain tile. Residents have allowed access onto their property to enable the flushing of tile lines and collecting of water.  After the creek and tile lines are cleaned out, the applicators will pump out and land apply manure from the basin. 

Ammonia concentrations are decreasing in the tile lines and the stream. Berms have been put in place to prevent manure from reaching the North Racoon River. The DNR will continue to monitor clean-up efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action.

You just read:

Manure clean-up underway in tributary of North Raccoon River

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more