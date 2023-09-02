One Million Yogis Giving Back Celebrated at Yoga Gives Back's 16th Anniversary Global Gala
Set for November 19 at Wolfsglen in Westwood (Los Angeles)LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One million yogis giving back will be celebrated at Yoga Gives Back’s. 16th anniversary Annual Global Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at Wolfsglen in Westwood. This festive celebration will include:
• “Ambassadors of the Year” recognition
• Live auction and raffle
• Live music, speeches, and video presentation
• Online silent auction
• Yoga Gives Back’s passionate Global Ambassadors
• Kind and like-minded Yoga Gives Back supporters
While 300 million people practice yoga globally and there are numerous yoga nonprofit organizations worldwide, only one - Yoga Gives Back - engages global practitioners to give back to India.
As an avid yoga practitioner in Los Angeles, Kayoko founded Yoga Gives Back, www.yogagivesback.org, in 2007 to express her gratitude for the gift of yoga in her life. “Yoga grounds me to the core on a daily basis with meditation and asana practices. Slowing my breath and clearing my head is the most import effect of yoga in my life. It teaches me mind-body connection and therefore, it helps me achieve my goal of living life to its fullest,” stated Kayoko.
Inspired by the microfinancing innovations of Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Kayoko realized that “For the cost of one yoga class, you can change a life.” Now in its 16th year, Yoga Gives Back has provided more than 2,400 underserved mothers and children with microloans and educational funds in Karnataka and West Bengal, India. Yoga Gives Back’s growing global campaign has reached numerous US cities and 30 countries
globally, supported by over 150 Ambassadors who are leaders in yoga and mindfulness communities.
Early Bird tickets are available now, as are sponsorships and registration for the Gala Retreat. Learn more at https://yogagivesback.org/2023-annual-gala-fundraiser/.
