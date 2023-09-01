Hawaii Small Business Fair to Provide Support for Local Companies on September 16

Posted on Sep 1, 2023 in News

HONOLULU—The popular Hawaii Small Business Fair returns to help local entrepreneurs launch and grow their companies in a post-pandemic economy and the state’s new business landscape. Business owners are invited to participate in the free event on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Leeward Community College from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Navigating the post-pandemic economy while dealing with the devastation caused by the recent wildfires on Maui has created unimaginable challenges for hundreds of local companies,” said Dennis Ling, administrator of the Business Development and Support Division of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT). “Hawaii business owners need our support now more than ever. The Hawaii Small Business Fair will help to create a strong foundation for companies seeking to rebuild and others just starting out.”

The Fair will offer more than 20 classes led by professional experts and address a wide range of topics including finding access to working capital, protecting brand and intellectual property, e-commerce, social media marketing, staff management strategies, and more. Additionally, attendees can connect with more than 30 exhibitors from various federal, state and county agencies, financial institutions, and nonprofit support agencies.

For the full class schedule and list of all participating exhibitors, or to register, visit invest.hawaii.gov/business/cbed/hawaii-small-business-fairs/2023-hawaii-small-business-fair.

While the fair is free to attend, spots in each class are limited and registration is required by September 12, 2023. If classes are filled, walk-ins may be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Hawaii Small Business Fair is a collaborative effort between the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Leeward Community College, the City and County of Honolulu Office of Economic Revitalization, Hawaii Small Business Development Center, INPEACE (The Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture), Pacific Gateway Center, Patsy T. Mink Center for Business & Leadership and Waianae Economic Development Council.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD)

The Business Development and Support Division of DBEDT promotes industry development and economic diversification by supporting existing and emerging industries in Hawaii and by attracting new investment and businesses to the state. Learn more at: invest.hawaii.gov.

