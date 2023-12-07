Text Messaging Proven to Boost Enrollment Rates at Private Schools
Schools must prioritize mobile-focused marketing strategies in an era where smartphones are an extension of our daily lives.
Schools must prioritize mobile-focused marketing strategies in an era where smartphones are an extension of our daily lives. While having a mobile-friendly website and a strong presence on social media apps are essential, many private schools are overlooking one of the most efficient ways to engage with prospects - text messaging, also known as SMS marketing.
Recent surveys reveal that despite the widespread adoption of SMS marketing in the business world, only 21% of private schools currently utilize this powerful tool for enrollment marketing. This raises a critical question: Why are so few schools leveraging the incredible potential of text message marketing?
SMS marketing boasts remarkable statistics that make it a game-changer for school enrollment:
- Close to 100% of people open text messages.
- Over 80% of text messages are read.
- Approximately 60% of texts receive responses, regardless of the sender.
- Compared to email marketing, these figures are nothing short of impressive. While emails often find themselves buried in spam folders or ignored, text messages provide real-time engagement, instant notifications, and the pleasure of a phone vibrating or pinging with a new message.
In the digital age, where consumers expect meaningful brand interactions, text message marketing offers a direct and personal channel for schools to connect with prospective families. The convenience and rapport it establishes with parents and students are invaluable, allowing schools to send reminders, event updates, and personalized messages quickly and efficiently.
Key advantages of text message marketing for schools include:
Real-time Engagement:
Text messages have a nearly perfect open rate, making them an ideal medium for delivering important information promptly.
Psychological Impact:
The sensation of receiving a text notification triggers the release of dopamine, creating positive associations with your school.
Direct and Personal:
Text messages feel more personal than mass emails, increasing the likelihood of recipients opening, reading, and responding.
Good Timing:
Text messages are a more efficient way to deliver event reminders, reducing the time it takes to convey crucial information.
Convenience and Rapport:
Personalized messages and instant communication build stronger connections with prospective families.
Schools should start with a well-defined plan to succeed in text message marketing, including considerations such as the choice between personal texts or mass SMS platforms, content strategy, designated senders, and the impact on existing email marketing efforts.
Additionally, it's important to follow best practices when texting prospective families:
- Obtain consent or opt-in options for text messaging.
- Always conclude text conversations courteously.
- Respect time zones and avoid texting during inappropriate hours.
- Keep messages concise and provide links for more information.
- Be prepared for tough conversations and monitor incoming texts diligently.
- Use emojis and GIFs thoughtfully to enhance communication.
In a competitive landscape where schools must reach prospective families where they are, adopting text message marketing as a part of your enrollment strategy can be a game-changer. By leveraging this powerful tool, schools can increase and sustain their best-fit enrollment, delivering prospective families a seamless and personalized experience.
Trevor Waddington
Truth Tree
