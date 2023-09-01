BRIGHT STAR 23 Exercise Highlights Broad U.S.-Egypt Military Partnership and Cooperation

September 1, 2023

Cairo – The United States and Egyptian Armed Forces will jointly lead the BRIGHT STAR 23 military exercise being conducted along with over 30 participating nations at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Egypt from August 31 to September 14. BRIGHT STAR 2023 builds on the decades-long strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt.

Approximately 1,500 U.S. military service members will participate in BRIGHT STAR 23 with a focus on regional security and cooperation while promoting interoperability in conventional and irregular warfare scenarios. Participating military service members will conduct field training exercises, a command post exercise focused on military decision-making processes, military academics, command and control operations, combined Joint Task Force planning, and a senior level leadership seminar.

“BRIGHT STAR 23 strengthens the critical defense partnership between the United States and Egypt and highlights the importance of the continued cooperation between our two countries to improve stability in the Middle East,” U.S. Embassy Cairo Chargé d’Affaires Evyenia Sidereas said. “We appreciate Egypt’s leadership in this endeavor and the invitation to work as partners with the Egyptian Armed Forces during BRIGHT STAR 23.”

“BRIGHT STAR has long been an example of the military-to-military partnerships in the CENTCOM area of responsibility,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM. “This year’s exercise demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Egyptian military cooperation and deepens the interoperability of all the partnering Nations.”

This military exercise represents a historic partnership between the United States and Egyptian armed forces, which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. In its 18th iteration, BRIGHT STAR is one of the longest-running exercises in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, with the first exercise taking place in 1980.

Since 1978, the United States has contributed more than $50 billion in military assistance to Egypt designed to support and expand the Egyptian military’s capabilities to protect and defend its land and maritime borders.

