Berlin Barracks / Possession of a Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004735
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08/30/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Wallace Street, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of a controlled substance
ACCUSED: Matthew May
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/30/23 the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at the above address as part of an ongoing investigation.
During the search, Troopers seized substances that tested positive for cocaine base, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
On 09/01/23 May was issued a citation to appear to the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/05/23 at 0830.
The Vermont State Police is requesting that anyone with additional information contact the Vermont State Police. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/23 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
