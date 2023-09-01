Berlin Barracks / Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004735

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 08/30/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Wallace Street, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of a controlled substance

ACCUSED: Matthew May

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/30/23 the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at the above address as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, Troopers seized substances that tested positive for cocaine base, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On 09/01/23 May was issued a citation to appear to the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/05/23 at 0830.

The Vermont State Police is requesting that anyone with additional information contact the Vermont State Police. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/23 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191