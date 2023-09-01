September 1, 2023

Applications are being accepted by the Department of Economic & Community Development now through Friday, October 13

Governor Janet Mills today announced that the Department of Economic and Community Development is accepting applications for the annual Governor’s Award for Business Excellence (GABE). Since 1991, the award has recognized and celebrated Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community and employees, as well as exemplary performance in the manufacturing or service professions.

“It is my honor to recognize and pay tribute to Maine companies that that are leading the way and investing in their employees, their communities, and our state through the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I look forward to celebrating some of the exceptional Maine businesses, entrepreneurs, and employees who are working to make our state the best place to work, live, and raise a family.” “The Governor’s Award for Business Excellence has been one of Maine’s most prestigious business recognition awards for more than thirty years. I encourage all eligible Maine businesses to apply for this honor,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

In 2022, award winners Atlantic Sea Farms, MedRhythms, Central Maine Motors and Dirigo Solar were recognized as models for economic success. This year, the awards seek to celebrate Maine businesses that consistently strive for excellence, even during global challenges.

The 2023 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence categories are:

The Innovation Award , which celebrates and recognizes business excellence through entrepreneurship and innovation.

, which celebrates and recognizes business excellence through entrepreneurship and innovation. The Rural Revitalization Award , which recognizes contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine’s rural regions.

, which recognizes contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine’s rural regions. The Heritage Industry Award , which recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, or marine sector.

, which recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, or marine sector. The Climate Leader Award, which recognizes business leadership, innovation, or excellence in mitigating climate risks or developing new technologies to combat climate change.

Applications for the GABE awards can be submitted through a new online portal on the Department of Economic and Community Development website.

Applications can be submitted through Friday, October 13, 2023. Details about an award ceremony will be announced by the Governor’s Office at a later date.