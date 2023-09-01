Enosburg Community Playground Crowdfunding Campaign Launched

For Immediate Release

September 1, 2023

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Bring a Community Playground to Enosburgh!”

$10,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

ENOSBURGH, Vt. – Enosburgh residents will soon be able to enjoy a much-desired community playground for children ages 2 through 12 at the Enosburgh recreation fields thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and offered through the crowdfunding platform developed by Patronicity. The campaign is led by the Town of Enosburgh.

“Safe and fun spaces for kids to meet and play are vital to physical health, emotional development and overall wellbeing,” said Josh Hanford, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development. “DHCD is thrilled to support this project and delighted at the health and joy the playground will bring to so many children in Enosburgh.”

If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by October 31st, 2023 the “Bring a Community Playground to Enosburgh!” campaign will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

Did you know that 69% of Enosburgh's pre-K through 5th-grade children are at or below the poverty level, with the nearest public playground being almost 20 miles away?

Funding from this campaign will help buy:

• A large 2-12 year old play structure with ADA stairs, complete with slides and deck

• Swings! Complete with 3 bucket swings and an inclusive swing

• A twirling Maypole

• An inclusive 10 spin (with special thanks to Clarity Real Estate at KW Vermont)

• 'Grady Bug' rocking bumblebee (with special thanks to Grady's Golden Goodness)

• Two benches

• Mulching, edging, and installation

This will be a welcomed addition for kids to play and explore just outside the heart of Enosburgh Village!

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to help bring a community playground to Enosburgh,” said Margo Longway, the Enosburgh Recreation Director. “The positive impact it will have for our children and neighbors is monumental.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and donate to support the Enosburgh’s playground project.

###