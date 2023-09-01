Eastern Mediterranean University Civil Engineering Department to Host an International Congress

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering will host the 15th International Congress on Developments in Civil Engineering, traditionally held since 1993. The international congress will be held on September 6-7-8, 2023, at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center and will feature contributions from over 100 participants from 37 different countries.

Supported by the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects – Chamber of Civil Engineers, as well as the Cyprus Turkish Union of Chambers of Engineers and Architects – Chamber of Civil Engineers, the congress is organized by partner universities EMU, Boğaziçi University, METU, ITU, Ege University, Karadeniz Technical University, and Yıldız Technical University. A public Earthquake Panel will also be held on the last day of the congress.

EMU will host this international congress, which has been held for over 30 years and will feature scientists from Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, the USA, Australia, and the Far East, for the third time this year. The Congress will be chaired by EMU Civil Engineering Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. Umut Türker. The keynote speakers include METU Civil Engineering academic staff member Prof. Dr. İ. Özgür Yaman, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Building Concentration academic staff member and School of Architecture Faculty, Building Performance Program Department Head Prof. Dr. Abbas Aminmansour, University of Glasgow Water Engineering Laboratory Director Prof. Dr. Manousos Valyrakis, and ITU Civil Engineering Faculty Member Prof. Dr. Yasin Fahjan.

The Congress will commence with an opening ceremony on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., in the Grand Hall. The opening speeches will be delivered by EMU Civil Engineering Department academic staff member and Congress Chair Prof. Dr. Umut Türker, EMU Civil Engineering Department Head Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eriş Uygar, EMU Faculty of Engineering Dean Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Özkaramanlı, and EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın.

Earthquake Panel to Be Held Open to Public on September 8

On the last day of the conference, Friday, September 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., a public panel on earthquakes will be held in the Grand Hall. The panel will feature presentations in Turkish on research related to the earthquake resistance of structures in Northern Cyprus, the seismicity of the island of Cyprus, and the Kahramanmaraş earthquake. The panel will be contributed to by two expert speakers from Turkey and EMU Vice-Rector Responsible for Administrative and Technical Affairs and Earthquake Specialist Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy.