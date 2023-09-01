Utah County Passes Resolution Declaring September as Promise2Live Month to Tackle High Suicide Rates
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to address the escalating concern of rising suicide rates, Utah County has officially declared September as Promise2Live month. The resolution aims to combat high suicide rates in the county by promoting suicide prevention awareness and fostering a culture of care and understanding within communities.
"This is more than just a declaration; it's a promise we make to ourselves and to each other as a community,” said Amelia Powers Gardner, Utah County Commissioner who proposed the resolution, which was unanimously approved. “We must address the mental health crisis head-on, stop the stigma, bring these conversations into the open, and provide resources and support for those who struggle with suicidal thoughts.”
Utah has been grappling with high suicide rates for years, with an average of 648 suicides per year from 2019 to 2021. This concerning trend has made suicide the eighth leading cause of death in Utah, with a rate nearly double the national average, prompting officials and community leaders to seek solutions earnestly. Despite improvements, Utah still ranks 14th for the highest suicide rate in the country when adjusted by age.
The Promise2Live Month resolution was passed after discussions and consultations with mental health experts and community organizations. It seeks to reduce the stigma around mental health issues, increase public awareness, and provide resources and education on suicide prevention.
Promise2Live.org is an initiative dedicated to promoting suicide prevention awareness, providing support for those struggling with mental health issues, and fostering a culture of care and understanding within the community.
"Suicide doesn't discriminate, young, old, rich, poor, black or white,” said Brandy Vega, founder of Promise2Live and mother of a daughter who attempted suicide twice in her teens. “We must do something now and let everyone know about resources. According to the CDC, only 18% know about calling 988 currently. We aim to change that.
“Our mission at Promise2Live.org is to start conversations, stop the stigma, change these statistics, and to create a community where everyone feels seen, heard and supported."
On Sept. 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, Vega will host the second annual Global Promise2Live live stream event featuring state leaders, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and singers, influencers, survivors and resources where everyone is encouraged to make and share the promise2live and reach out for help.
"We call upon all county officials, organizations, residents, and community members to lead the way in the mission of Promise2Live Month. Together, we can make a difference and save lives." Vega emphasized.
"Passing this resolution is just the beginning. We have a long road ahead of us, and it will require ongoing commitment from all of us. But I am confident that together, we can make a difference," said Powers Gardner.
For more information about Promise2Live.org and the planned activities for Promise2Live Month, please visit www.promise2live.org.
Utah County Commission Resolution No. 2023-879
A Resolution to Officially Recognize and Declare September as Promise2Live Month in Utah County, Utah
Safe Link: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/HzUgEqNyvz
