Love to Dine in LA and Help Friends Land Sweet Jobs Join The Club Party for Good

Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency helping LA companies find talented professionals, and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

In an effort to continue delivering cost-free work program for talented kids, 'The Sweetest Gigs;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to talented professionals who are seeking to land a sweet job with Sweet Foodie Treat (earn $100 gift cards for The Sweetest Restaurants in LA).
In an effort to continue delivering cost-free work program for talented kids, 'The Sweetest Gigs;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to talented professionals who are seeking to land a sweet job with Sweet Foodie Treat (earn $100 gift cards for The Sweetest Restaurants in LA).
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs by rewarding The Sweetest Dining Gift Cards to; a.o.c., Calabra, Casaléna, Crustacean, Damian, Dante, Heritage, Mélisse, Pasjoli, and Plant Food & Wine."
How Recruiting for Good's Referral Program
Good for You + The Community Too Works?
1. Person refers talented friend seeking to land a professional job (check out open jobs).
2. Recruiting for Good helps referred professional land sweet job; and upon 90 days of employment, rewards referral.
3. Recruiting for Good rewards one sweet foodie treat (earn '10' sweet $100 fine dining gift cards to gift or share).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Please email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to introduce any sweet talented friends who are seeking to land a professional job in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations."
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to Do Something Good for You and The Community Too...Then...Our Sweet Foodie Treats are Perfect for You! We created something for everyone who loves to eat (adults, pets, and kids). Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn gift cards for fine dining, good food for pets, or healthy food for kids. www.SweetFoodieTreats.com
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
"The Sweetest Gigs is the only meaningful development and training work program in 'The World' especially designed for exceptionally talented American kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
