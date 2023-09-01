KOREAN SOJU BRAND ‘WON SOJU’ BY KOREAN-AMERICAN ICON - JAY PARK EMBARKS ON GLOBAL EXPANSION TO THE U.S. SPIRIT MARKET
Won Soju and I look to spearhead the K-liquor culture in the U.S. and eventually globally. We are excited to bring the traditional all natural premium 'soju' to the new audience around the world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned international icon Jay Park proudly presents the phenomenal success story of 'Won Soju'. The Korean liquor brand launched in February 2022, where over 30,000 people lined up at The Hyundai Seoul store in South Korea to enter the brand's first-ever pop-up event. Won Soju sold-out of 20,000 bottles within the first week of its launch, four million bottles within half a year, and over six million at the end of year one, becoming the hottest brand in Korea. Learn more about Won Soju | Office Won Soju Website can be found HERE.
— Jay Park
While globally celebrated artists like Jay-Z, Diddy, Post Malone, and Travis Scott have ventured into the world of alcohol brands, in the Korean landscape, Jay Park and Won Soju are the first. Unveiling an innovative approach that sidesteps the notion of a conventional "collaboration," Won Soju stands as a testament to Jay Park's intentional curation and direct involvement. Notably, it remains the sole soju brand to emerge from an artist who not only envisioned and launched it through a personal corporation but also actively engaged in every facet of its conception and execution.
Won Soju is now expanding its sales channels across the U.S. and is currently available for purchase at 100+ restaurants, liquor stores, and supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, California, Washington, and Georgia. It also can be purchased through the online liquor websites TIPXY and Woorisoul, which ship nationwide in the US.
To celebrate this monumental global expansion, Won Soju is set to host a series of exclusive launch events produced by Hurricane Han spanning the nation throughout September.
About Jay Park
Jay Park is considered as one of the most influential artists in the hip-hop and popular music scenes in South Korea, transcending the genres of hip-hop and R&B. He became the first-ever Asian to sign exclusively with JAY-Z's 'Roc Nation' in 2017, establishing himself as a globally acclaimed artist. Alongside establishing AOMG, H1GHR MUSIC, WONSOJU, and MORE VISION, he demonstrates his value as a producer by releasing a diverse range of music including featuring for other artists, and mentoring on various domestic and international competitive music programs. Utilizing his accumulated skills and expertise, he’s also dedicated to contributing to the production of idol groups.
About Won Soju
Founded by artist and entrepreneur Jay Park, WON SPIRITS is a startup that produces Korean traditional liquor called 'WON SOJU'. WON SOJU is a pioneering liquor brand, driving the modernization of Soju through the infusion of innovative perspectives into time honored techniques. Since its launch in 2022, WON SOJU has achieved unparalleled sales records with its contemporary design and forward(労)thinking initiatives, contributing to activation of traditional liquor industry. Through participation in global festivals, hotels, and Michelin restaurants, as well as the expansion of major domestic distribution, WON SOJU is enlarging its very own stage starting from Americas and Asia. WON SOJU's mission is to elevate authentic Korean culture through unique, high quality products and versatile drinking experiences.
About Hurricane Han
Hurricane Han was born out of the desire to redefine the way brands connect with their audiences. Inspired by the power of experiential marketing, we set out to craft immersive events that go beyond traditional advertising and leave indelible impressions. Guided by our commitment to innovation and a keen understanding of the ever-evolving market, we've established ourselves as pioneers in the art of experiential event creation.
