DLS Press Release Info
Subject: DLS Press Release Info
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of
Trooper Cote - 23A1005445 - Taylor Machia (31) of Underhill – on 8/23/23 2024 hours - Brooklyn St Morristown - Cite date 10/11/23 at 1230 in Hyde Park
Trooper Archer – 23A1005649 - Morgan Hart (37) of Waterville, VT – on 08/31/23 0852 hours - VT Route 109 / Beals Hill Road – Cite date 10/4/23 at 1230
Trooper Hartman – 23A2005144 – Almon Kilburn (49) of St. Albans – on 8/31/23 1807 hours – RT 105 and Russell Rd Swanton – Court date 10/24/23 @ 0830 Franklin County Court.
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.