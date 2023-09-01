DLS Press Release Info

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, August 23, 2023 through Tuesday,  August 29, 2023, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

Trooper Cote - 23A1005445 - Taylor Machia  (31) of Underhill – on 8/23/23 2024 hours - Brooklyn St Morristown - Cite date 10/11/23 at 1230 in Hyde Park

 

Trooper Archer – 23A1005649 - Morgan Hart (37) of Waterville, VT – on 08/31/23 0852 hours - VT Route 109 / Beals Hill Road – Cite date 10/4/23 at 1230

 

Trooper Hartman – 23A2005144 – Almon Kilburn (49) of St. Albans – on 8/31/23 1807 hours – RT 105 and Russell Rd Swanton – Court date 10/24/23 @ 0830 Franklin County Court.

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans,  St. Johnsbury, Williston.

 

 

