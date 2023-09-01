Submit Release
Becoming a minister: Part 5

In episode five of our six-part series, we talk about budgets – multi-billion pound budgets. Because government departments deal with major commercial contracts, infrastructure projects, and financial investments, and each employ thousands or tens of thousands of civil servants.  

And for the ministers in charge, getting used to managing budgets of this scale can be bamboozling and overwhelming – especially if they haven’t dealt with finances in their previous careers. So in this episode, we hear from ministers about what it is like managing those budgets, how to find savings in a department, and the advice they’d give to future ministers on how to get on the right side of the Treasury. We also hear why ministers have less control over spending than you – and they – might think... 

For more information on how the IfG can support new ministers, check out the IfG Academy or get in touch with us via ifgacademy@instituteforgovernment.org.uk.

