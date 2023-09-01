Legal Drama Unfolds in Thad G. Long's Debut Courtroom Thriller "THE IMPOSSIBLE MOCK ORANGE TRIAL"
In his debut courtroom thriller, "The Impossible Mock Orange Trial," experienced attorney Thad G. Long takes readers on a gripping journey through the complexities of the justice system. This compelling novel combines high-stakes drama with thought-provoking themes, leaving readers pondering the intricacies of human existence and the pursuit of justice.
existence and the pursuit of justice.
With "The Impossible Mock Orange Trial," readers are transported to rural Phoenix County, South Carolina, a fictitious county populated predominantly by African-Americans. The plot centers around a horrific accident that results in the death of a child, a brain injury to another, and numerous severe injuries to other van occupants. Two teams of lawyers vie furiously for the chance to sue the tire and vehicle manufacturers for negligence and wrongful death.
Ted Born, a seasoned and experienced Caucasian lawyer, who takes on the enormous task of defending the tire manufacturer. Dave Thompson, a young and inexperienced African-American attorney, facing almost insurmountable obstacles in a county known for preferring local individuals over huge corporations. Unexpected twists and turns take them through a maze of mystery and intrigue as they work together to unearth the truth behind the disaster, challenging their notions of justice, corporate responsibility, and racial relations.
"The Impossible Mock Orange Trial," is more than just a courtroom drama. Thad G. Long's brilliant storytelling goes beyond ordinary excitement, providing readers with an immersive experience that dives into each character's mind and motivations. Readers receive a profound knowledge of the human strengths, frailties, and competing points of view that affect the path of the trial through their narrative exchanges and internal thought processes.
The novel dives into crucial ethical and moral concerns, leaving readers perplexed about the trial's outcomes and the complicated workings of the legal system. Long's provocative examination of right and wrong, corporate and personal obligations, sympathy and objectivity, and the impact of racial dynamics makes this legal drama an intriguing and illuminating read.
"As a semi-retired attorney, I realized that my experiences in the courtroom were too complex to be adequately conveyed through memoirs alone," said Thad G. Long. "To tell the whole story, I turned to fiction, allowing me to explore the inner truths of the characters' thoughts and emotions, giving readers a profound and unforgettable literary experience."
Since its release, "The Impossible Mock Orange Trial," has garnered critical acclaim, receiving a composite rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with over 60% of more than 100 verified reviewers giving it a perfect 5-star rating. It has been selected as the October 2023 Book of the Month by OnlineBookClub and featured at the Los Angeles Book Fair.
The book appeals not only to lawyers, judges, and law students, but to every intelligent and contemplative reader looking for a compelling literary journey. Non-lawyers praised the book for its clear and simple explanations of legal matters, which made it accessible and engaging to a wide audience.
Readers can purchase "The Impossible Mock Orange Trial," in hardback, paperback, and Kindle versions on Amazon.com/books. For those seeking the hardback copy, it is also available through IngramSpark and select bookstores. Thad G. Long continues to captivate readers with his talent for storytelling, with sequels such as "The Vow: Ted Born's Last Trial" and "The Jury Has a Verdict!" already available on Amazon.
To learn more about Thad G. Long and her work, visit www.thadglong.com
Book Title: The Impossible Mock Orange Trial
By: Thad G. Long
Paperback: ISBN-10 : 1735782513
ISBN-13 : 978-1735782515
Hardcover: ISBN-10 : 1735782521
ISBN-13 : 978-1735782522
Kindle: ASIN : B08J59Q1TV
About the Author
Thad Long is an accomplished attorney with decades of experience representing defendants and plaintiffs in tough trials and other matters in a changing litigious environment. Long received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his law degree from the University of Virginia, where he served as the Virginia Law Review's Comments & Projects Editor and was elected to the Order of the Coif, the Raven Society, and Omicron Delta Kappa. For more than thirty years, he has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America, recognizing him in an amazing nine separate areas of specialization, and he is an elected Life Member of the distinguished American Law Institute. He was also recently honored with the Marquis' Who's Who in America Lifetime Achievement Award.
Anna Cortez
Lettra Press LLC
+1 3072003414
