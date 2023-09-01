Points to Note for Persons whose Authorization to Stay Expires during Force Majeure Events such as Typhoon

MACAU, September 1 - 1.The Public Security Police Force reminds visitors to pay attention to the limit granted in their Authorization to Stay and make proper arrangement for departure from Macao.

2.Visitors who fail to duly leave Macao for force majeure causes may apply for extension of their Authorization to Stay at our Immigration Building at Pac On, Taipa before the Authorization expires and pay attention to the following:

2.1 In view of the situation that visitors may not be able to duly leave Macao for force majeure causes such as the suspension of immigration clearance service at the ports and the suspension of ferry services and flights when a higher typhoon signal is hoisted, a reminder is posted on the Notice Board of the Electronic Non-resident Accommodation Information System. Hotels are informed that they can properly handle the accommodation problem of persons who may have to stay beyond the limit granted in their Authorization to Stay because of typhoon, provided that the hotels notify us in advance.

2.2 When typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao, our Immigration Building only maintains limited services. Besides, all public transportation services in Macao are suspended. Therefore, to prevent visitors from going out and taking any unnecessary risks, if the Authorization to Stay granted to visitors expires while typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted and their scheduled flight departing from the Macao International Airport is delayed or cancelled because of typhoon, or if the visitors cannot depart from Macao as scheduled for other force majeure causes, they need not hurry to come our Immigration Building to apply for an extension.

2.3 If the above-mentioned visitors depart from Macao via any ports other than the Macao International Airport within 24 hours after typhoon signal No. 8 is cancelled, they will not be regarded as overstayers. If they depart from Macao via the Macao International Airport within 48 hours after typhoon signal No. 8 is cancelled and present evidence of the delay or cancellation of their scheduled flight, they will not be regarded as overstayers, provided that it is verified by our staff at the airport checkpoint that it is due to force majeure.

2.4 For visitors who are stranded at the Macao International Airport while typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted and whose Authorization to Stay is expiring, a temporary service counter is set up at the departure hall of the airport to provide corresponding services to eligible visitors so that they can leave Macao according to the time limit when typhoon signal No. 8 is cancelled.

2.5 Visitors who have already been overstaying in Macao not because of force majeure such as severe weather and before typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao will be penalized in accordance with the law.

3. If you have any questions about the above arrangement, please feel free to call our immigration affairs inquiry hotline at 28725488 or send an email to sminfo@fsm.gov.mo for inquiry.