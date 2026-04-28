UM delegation visits Spanish universities to expand partnership network in Europe

MACAU, April 28 - A delegation from the University of Macau (UM), led by Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins, visited several higher education institutions in Spain to expand the university’s partnership network in Europe. The visit also aimed to strengthen UM’s existing academic partnerships and establish new cooperation platforms.

Song said that the visit had yielded significant outcomes. It not only strengthened UM’s ties with higher education institutions in Spain, but also extended its academic collaboration network across Europe. By establishing cooperation mechanisms with the world’s leading universities, UM will create more opportunities for its students and faculty to engage in academic and research collaboration. This will elevate the university’s global standing and enhance its capacity for international research collaboration.

In Barcelona, the UM delegation visited the University of Barcelona, where they held a meeting with its rector, Joan Guàrdia Olmos. Building on the established student exchange partnerships, both institutions intend to strengthen cooperation in key academic disciplines such as information science and biomedical sciences. The two parties also held in-depth discussions on topics such as the training and exchange of researchers and reached a preliminary consensus. The delegation then visited Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), where they met with its rector, Francesc Torres, and representatives from multiple academic disciplines. The two parties explored opportunities for cooperation in engineering technology, research and innovation, and talent development. Both sides agreed to establish a mechanism for regular exchanges and collaboration. Following the meeting, the UM delegation visited CITCEA-UPC (a research centre focused on energy, power systems, power electronics, and electromobility), where they gained a deeper understanding of UPC’s research layout and facilities in electrical engineering.

In Madrid, the UM delegation visited Rey Juan Carlos University and was received by its rector, Abraham Duarte. The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding and held a meeting, reaching multiple agreements on facilitating student and faculty exchanges and deepening interdisciplinary collaboration. At Polytechnic University of Madrid, the delegation met with its vice-rector, Luis Salgado. The two parties discussed the development of academic programmes in design and engineering, and agreed to establish exchange programmes for students and faculty in these two disciplines.

In addition, the delegation visited the Chinese Consulate General in Barcelona, where they had a meeting with Consul General Meng Yuhong. The two parties exchanged views on how to strengthen educational cooperation between China and Spain, as well as how to support UM’s engagement with Spanish universities. Meng spoke highly of UM’s recent achievements in research and internationalisation, and expressed hope that the university will leverage its academic and research strengths to further promote educational and cultural exchange between China and Spain, and contribute to the development of higher education in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Wang Chunming, director of the Global Affairs Office, was also part of the UM delegation.