Gig Worker Solutions Amplifies Little-Known Opportunity for Gig Workers to Claim Up to $32,200 in COVID-era Tax Credits
Empowering the 74 million members of the Gig Economy with access to true group benefits, workers compensation, and resources previously reserved only for W2 employees.
Gig Worker Solutions highlights overlooked SETC tax credit, offering gig workers up to $32,200 from 2020-2021.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Gig Worker Solutions, at the forefront of championing gig worker rights and wellbeing, spotlighted an essential yet often overlooked opportunity. Partnering with Anchor Accounting Service, they are bringing to light the Self-Employed Tax Credit (SETC), an existing but widely unknown tax relief measure that offers eligible gig workers up to $32,200 in tax credits for the years 2020 & 2021.
While the SETC is not new, countless Americans remain uninformed of its existence, potentially missing their rightful claims. Time is of the essence, with only a limited period left to seize this opportunity.
With a relentless commitment to empowering gig workers, Gig Worker Solutions consistently elevates the gig worker landscape. They are unwavering in their drive to improve gig workers' quality of life by offering access to unparalleled benefits, including group major medical insurance, genuine group workers' compensation, tax savings, and ardently advocating for overlooked or underutilized resources.
Eligibility for the SETC encompasses a broader range of self-employed professionals. Those who filed a "Schedule C" on their federal tax returns for 2020 and/or 2021, including sole proprietors, 1099 subcontractors, single-member LLCs, and now businesses that filed as a partnership, stand to benefit. It's essential to highlight that Sub S or True S Corps/C Corps remain exempt from this provision.
Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions, speaks fervently about their mission: "Our core aim is to fortify and uplift the gig worker community. Through our partnership with Anchor Accounting Services and by amplifying the SETC, we intend to bridge gaps, ensuring gig workers recognize and capitalize on the benefits that they rightfully deserve."
In illuminating the SETC, Gig Worker Solutions is more than just sounding a clarion call; they are making tangible strides towards a future where every gig worker is equipped, empowered, and recognized.
To delve deeper into Gig Worker Solutions or to ascertain the potential of the SETC, visit https://www.gigworkersolutions.com and create a free account to determine in under 5 minutes your potential credit.
About Gig Worker Solutions:
Standing as a beacon for gig workers, Gig Worker Solutions is characterized by its unwavering commitment to improving the lives of gig workers. Their platform offers groundbreaking benefits and a dedication to revealing and harnessing resources often shadowed in the bustling world of the gig economy, propelling a brighter, more empowered future for the community.
Public Relations
Gig Worker Solutions
marketing@gigworkersolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok