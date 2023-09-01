Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.0% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the virtual clinical trials market size is predicted to reach $14.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The growth in the virtual clinical trials market is due to the increasing investments by the government and pharmaceutical companies in the R&D for the development of new vaccines and drugs. North America region is expected to hold the largest virtual clinical trials market share. Major players in the virtual clinical trials market include ICON, plc, Parexel International, IQVIA, Covance, PRA Health Sciences, LEO Innovation Lab, Medidata, Oracle Inc., CRF Health.

Virtual Clinical Trials Market Segments

• By Design: Observational Trials, Interventional Trials, Expanded Access Trials

• By Phases: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

• By Indication: CNS, Autoimmune/Inflammation, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic/Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Oncology, Genitourinary, Ophthalmology, Other Indications

• By Geography: The global virtual clinical trials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The virtual clinical trials refers to remote or decentralized clinical trials or studies that incorporate digital health technologies and enable remote participation outside the traditional brick-and-mortar clinical trial site using tablets, smartphone apps, or wearable sensors. Virtual clinical trials allow significant digital changes in clinical research methodology, resulting in a more patient-centric ecosystem.

