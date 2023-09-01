NaturePest Holistic Pest Control Expands To Broward County Florida
NaturePest
NaturePest, South Florida’s Natural and organic Pest Control Leader, is expanding its Holistic Pest Control service to all 24 cities in Broward County.
NaturePest, South Florida's Natural and Organic Pest Control Leader, is expanding its Holistic Pest Control service to all 24 cities in Broward County. Including Parkland, Weston, Cooper City, Southwest Ranches, Lighthouse Point, Ft Lauderdale, Lauderdale By The Sea, and Pembroke Pines.
After 10 years of field trials, NaturePest developed a proprietary holistic pest control process that is organic facilities compliant for every affordable home—launching NaturePest in 2014.
The process virtually eliminates indoor air and surface contamination while providing a superior pest control experience at a lower cost than traditional cheap spray-only pest control service.
Initially developed for sensitive high-level facilities like laboratories, hospitals, and organic-certified facilities where contamination is prohibited, it is now available for homes.
No longer will you have to compromise between safety effectiveness and price in Broward County.
Ants and Roaches are the most common household pests ls reported by homeowners in Broward, with rats a close third and, lastly, silverfish.
The service is so effective for German roaches that we tested it in over 80 HUD-infested homes in a two-year sponsored asthma reduction study in inner city Miami with over 98% success rate.
NaturePest offers it to residents of Broward County, with same-day and next-day service available for most customers.
We have a 4.9 Google Star Rating. Since 2013, we have successfully performed over 15,000 services with over 98% success rate.
NaturePest is Located at 4140 NE 24th St Homestead, Fl 33033
NaturePest Holistic Pest Control Explainer Video