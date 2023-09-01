Submit Release
iFactory3D presents pioneering 3D belt printing technology at the OST trade fair for orthopedic footwear technology

Two of the 3D conveyor belt printers photographed from above. On both, shoe insoles are created from black, flexible filament material (TPU)

The 3D conveyor belt printers from iFactory3D are optimally suited for the fast, qualitative and cost-efficient production of insoles due to the special printing angle and the automation

Rear view of the One Pro print bed, seeing the zig zag structures inside the building insole

One Pro 3D belt printer producing orthopedic insole with structured infill for individual density

Düsseldorf-based company exhibits special 3D printers at OST for the rapid production of high-quality orthopedic insoles that are economical on materials.

DüSSELDORF, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The young company iFactory3D will present its trendsetting developments in the field of 3D conveyor belt printing at this year's OST (Orthopädie Schuh Technik) trade fair and congress. Not only will the already available 3D belt printer "One Pro" be shown, but a special model will also be unveiled, which is particularly designed for sole printing. The trade show will take place in Cologne, Germany, from Oct. 20-21, 2023.

The "One Pro" belt printer has already attracted attention and will be exhibited at the show by different partners who are already successfully using it for their production. This innovative printer sets new standards in the manufacturing industry and enables a seamless, automated production process without requiring significant manual intervention. The material savings are particularly impressive, and with a convincing quality that cannot be achieved so effortlessly with Cartesian 3D printing. Highlighted by users were the clean edges and smooth surface that can be produced with the One Pro.

In addition to showcasing the One Pro, iFactory3D will proudly debut their new model specifically designed for printing shoe insoles. The innovation here is essentially an adjusted printing angle. While the One Pro with its printing angle of 45 degrees creates very stable constructions without additional material usage, the new model with an even flatter angle can use the material even more efficiently. This makes the soles lighter and also, again, somewhat faster in the manufacturing process.

In cooperation with the owner of an established medical equipment store retail chain, iFactory3D is working on establishing contacts for the joint creation of ideal slicing profiles and customized scanning software. Together, this achieves a plug-and-play, super-easy, all-in-one solution. This innovation aims to make high-quality, sustainable and customized orthopedic insoles quickly and locally available to both reduce costs and promote foot health through broad and rapid accessibility.

"Our participation at the OST show marks a critical milestone for iFactory3D and the orthopedic manufacturing journey," said Artur Steffen, CEO of iFactory3D. "Our goal is to revolutionize the manufacturing of orthopedic insoles by providing advanced additive technology that benefits both patients and professionals and offers maximum comfort."

Innovative 3D printing technology with conveyor belts not only enables precise orthotic manufacturing, but also contributes to sustainability. The use of 3D printers quickly saves 80% in raw materials compared to traditional methods. The purely digital modeling and less cumbersome adjustment of parameters directly in the digital model, instead of a new negative model that has to be taken from the patient, saves time, nerves and vast amounts of valuable material. As a result, the ecological footprint remains minimal, when working on the literal footprint.

Visitors to the OST show are invited to meet iFactory3D there and experience the latest developments in 3D conveyor belt printers. The future of orthopedic insole manufacturing has never been more exciting and approachable.

