World's Best Connectors' 5th Annual Conference: How to Attract & Retain Zoomers

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presented by Arizona State University, this year's World's Best Connectors' (WBC) 5th Annual Conference will explore the current challenges and opportunities to bridge generational gaps leaving young people underemployed and US businesses under-staffed. The conference will be held on October 17, 2023, from 8 AM to Noon at SkySong Bldg., 1, 1475 N Scottsdale Road,  Scottsdale, Arizona. Eventbrite. Both in-person and virtual tickets are on sale on Eventbrite https://www.tinyurl.com/mvyxuxjs  until Oct 13. But people should hurry to get the early bird discount that ends today on Sept 1.

This year's emcees will be Ray Schey, Publisher of the Phoenix Business Journal, and Denise Meridith, the Founder/CEO of the WBC, a virtual community of C-suite executives, who help other executives get their jobs done. The audience will be greeted and welcomed by Mayors, Congressmen, and Council people.. There will be a keynote address from Kim Bach,  Co-founder and Chief People Officer for dailyhuman.  Bach is an innovative leader, public speaker, executive coach, and founder on a mission to reverse the cycle of distrust and polarization in our schools, workplaces, and relationships. The attendees at the event will include CEOs, business owners, public officials, academics, and young, aspiring professionals. 

This year's conference will feature a panel of  Gen Z and Y speakers who will discuss what they are looking for in, and expecting from, careers, and the hurdles they face.   A separate panel of business leaders will be sharing their recruitment challenges and best practices for attracting and retaining young employees. It should be a lively and informative conference with time for exciting networking opportunities during breakfast and breaks.

"A lot of the conflicts are created by a lack of communication among the groups," says Denise Meridith. "This conference is designed to launch the dialogue that will lead to full employment and satisfaction for those of all generations."

About

The World's Best Connectors LLC is a virtual community for C-Suite executives. The WBCs help other CEOs enhance their connections with their families, employees, clients, government and the media. The WBCs office is at 2390 E Camelback Rd, Ste #130, Phoenix, AZ 85016. CEO Denise Meridith, with a BS from Cornell University and MPA from the university of Southern California. In addition to WBC, Meridith has been CEO of Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, a public and community relations firm, for 19 years. She is uniquely experienced in government, private enterprise, academia and non-profits. Meridith has been a freelance journalist for the past 25 years, writing over 1000 articles on business for newspapers and magazines, and teaching marketing and business for years at Cornell and Arizona State University. She has aspent many years in the hospitality, sports and entertainment sectors.

The World's Best Connectors.

