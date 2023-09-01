Williston Barracks / Crash / Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3004866
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston State Police Barracks
DATE/TIME: 08-30-2023 / 1858 hrs.
STREET: I89 Southbound
TOWN: Middlesex
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 55.4
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest and Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
OPERATOR: Gage Buchanan
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Xterra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I89 in Middlesex, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Gage Buchanan. Buchanan told police that he lost control of his vehicle and hit the guardrail. During the investigation Buchanan left the scene of the crash.
Troopers located Buchanan at his residence. While Trooper's attempted to take Buchanan into custody he resisted arrest and assaulted Troopers. Buchanan was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks and later released with a citation.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-2023 / 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.