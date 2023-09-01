Williston Barracks / Crash / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3004866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston State Police Barracks

DATE/TIME: 08-30-2023 / 1858 hrs.

STREET: I89 Southbound

TOWN: Middlesex

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 55.4

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest and Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

OPERATOR: Gage Buchanan

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Xterra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Minor

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I89 in Middlesex, VT. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Gage Buchanan. Buchanan told police that he lost control of his vehicle and hit the guardrail. During the investigation Buchanan left the scene of the crash.

Troopers located Buchanan at his residence. While Trooper's attempted to take Buchanan into custody he resisted arrest and assaulted Troopers. Buchanan was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks and later released with a citation.

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-12-2023 / 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.