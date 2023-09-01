St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass- Occupied Dwelling
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/30/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chandler Pond Rd, Wheelock
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling
ACCUSED: Allison Roslund
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/31/23, at approximately 1851 hours, Vermont State Police were advised that Allison Roslund (42) of Wheelock had entered a residence on Chandler Pond Rd, Wheelock without permission on 8/30/23. Roslund was located at her residence, and was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass into and Occupied Dwelling.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 / 08:30 PM
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.