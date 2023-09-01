Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass- Occupied Dwelling

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher                     

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/30/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chandler Pond Rd, Wheelock

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

 

ACCUSED: Allison Roslund                                            

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/31/23, at approximately 1851 hours, Vermont State Police were advised that Allison Roslund (42) of Wheelock had entered a residence on Chandler Pond Rd, Wheelock without permission on 8/30/23. Roslund was located at her residence, and was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass into and Occupied Dwelling.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 / 08:30 PM          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

