Neakasa to Unveil Innovative Pet Cleaning Products at the 2023 IFA Global Markets

Neakasa in IFA Global Markets event

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a trailblazing force in the world of pet care solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious 2023 IFA Global Markets event, where it will unveil its latest range of groundbreaking pet cleaning products. The IFA Global Markets, renowned as a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge consumer electronics and home appliances, will take place from 1 to 5 September 2023 in Germany Berlin, providing an unparalleled stage for industry leaders to showcase their most innovative offerings. From 3 to 5 September 2023, Neakasa will be there to showcase the P1, P2, and P0 pet grooming vacuum kit, also the F1 pet dryer at booth #H9-605, located at the Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany.

Neakasa has consistently demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners through inventive and effective solutions. The company's participation in the 2023 IFA Global Markets underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of pet care technology. "Neakasa is thrilled to be part of the 2023 IFA Global Markets and to introduce our latest line of innovative pet cleaning products," said Minming Gu, Co-Founder at Neakasa. "Our team has harnessed their expertise to develop solutions that not only simplify pet cleaning tasks but also prioritize the well-being and comfort of pets. We believe our products will revolutionize how pet owners approach cleanliness and hygiene." By participating in the IFA Global Markets, Neakasa aims to forge new partnerships, engage with fellow industry professionals, and highlight its commitment to delivering practical solutions to the challenges faced by pet owners.

The Neakasa P1 Pro and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kits include vacuum clips and groom pets in one easy-to-use unit. The all-in-one professional grooming kit comprises five grooming tools for cats and dogs. The product addresses grooming problems by eliminating messy pet hair, excessive noise, and cumbersome grooming tools. The advanced P1 and P2 Pro technology helps pet owners brush and vacuum the dirt away, save money, easily remove undercoats, and reduce matting and hotspots for a healthier coat and happier pet. The Neakasa P1 Pro's MSRP is $159.99, and P2 Pro MSRP is $179.99, both available on Amazon and Neakasa.com.

The Neakasa F1 Pet Grooming Dryer is the newest product in Neakasa's pet care series. The F1 Pet Grooming Dryer features a 76,000rpm high-performance motor that allows a 60m/s strong blowing force that leaves any pet fluffy and dry in just 8 minutes. Its compact hand-held body’s net weight is a mere 19.8 oz and operates efficiently in the palm of your hand. Its unbeatable power features a 2-speed setting, 4-heat settings, and up to eight modes to tackle any kind of pet hair, whether they’d be small, medium, or large dogs. Built upon intelligent heat control, Neakasa F1's heating system prevents your pets from catching a cold or experiencing extreme heat. Neakasa F1 has three nozzles, which allow users to dry the dog's coat differently. The Neakasa F1's MSRP is $129 and is available on Amazon and Neakasa.com.

The Neakasa P0 Series Pet Grooming System is the newest product in Neakasa's pet grooming series. There has 2 versions, P0 Lite and P0 Pro.

The P0 Series is acoustically engineered to make grooming more peaceful for your pet. Its advanced noise-canceling technology minimizes sound by incorporating sound-absorbing elements, lengthening the sound path, and using noise-blocking technology, P0 Series' lowest noise is 48 dB (Noise Data obtained via testing performed by Neakasa Labs). It weighs only 4.4 lbs making it effortlessly portable and features an ergonomic built-in handle design for easy carry. The included collecting bin holds over 1L of pet hair perfect for cats. The P0 Series features a 10,000Pa robust suction system that captures 99% of all loose hair and keeps it from spreading around your home.

Neakasa’s P0 Lite is a 4-in-1 grooming kit that features a de-shedding brush, hair remover roller, grooming brush, and a nozzle to pick up pet hair from your couch or clothes. Its MSRP is $109 and is available on Amazon and Neakasa.com.

Neakasa’s P0 Pro is a 5-in-1 grooming kit that features five clipping combs, electric clippers, a de-shedding brush, a hair remover roller, a grooming brush, and a nozzle to pick up pet hair from your couch or clothes. Its MSRP is $139 and is available on Amazon and Neakasa.com.

For more information about Neakasa and its groundbreaking pet cleaning products, please visit www.neakasa.com

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot", was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning, and Personal Care/Cleaning products. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.