US-based Reputation House To Bridge the Gap Between Company Image and Audience Perception at Delhi's What's New? Summit
Dima Raketa — CEO of Reputation House — Held a Closing Session at The SummitDELHI, INDIA , September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian digital marketing industry, valued at USD 3,931.3 million in 2022 and projected to surge at a CAGR of 30.2% through 2028, has spotlighted India as a significant player in the global ORM (online reputation management) market. Amidst this transformative landscape, Reputation House, a leading name in reputation management and brand perception, showcased its expertise at the recently concluded What's New? Summit in Delhi.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have actively participated in the What's New? Summit," announced Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House. "Today, a company's image can be molded through various avenues. Our objective remains steadfast: we aim to equip businesses with the necessary tools and insights to proactively shape their reputation and ensure alignment with their intended audience."
The closing session led by Dima aimed to bridge the gap between 'Companies' Self-Perception' and 'Audience's Brand Perception'. He talked about the differences in how a company is viewed from two distinct perspectives — from within the company and from the outside by customers, competitors, and authorities.
Dima concluded: "Reputation House is committed to ambitious endeavors within the local market. Our aim is to support both private and public sectors in safeguarding, establishing, and supporting their online reputation through our cutting-edge solutions, applications, and specialized consulting services."
The What's New? Summit took place on August 31th, in Delhi, India, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and experts from various industries to discuss and explore the latest trends and strategies.
—-
About Reputation House
Reputation House, based in the USA, is one of the world’s leading online reputation management agencies with offices in Dubai-United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Chisinau-Moldova, and the USA. The agency specializes in detecting issues and fixing online performance: Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), online mentions' monitoring, online reputation analytics, lead generation, deleting information from websites and search engines, and evaluating digital engagement and coverage.
For over 10 years we have secured online reputation for more than 1000 international companies that include governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.
Reputation House is known for its expertise in enhancing and safeguarding online reputation, developing AI software to monitor, analyze and timely respond to mentions on the Internet, such as Reputation House App for large-scale online data analysis and My Reputation App for small businesses and personal use.
Denis P
Reputation House
pr@reputation.house
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram