Biohackers Magazine Appoints Esteemed Dr. Maryam Matar as Guest Chief Editor for Its Pioneering Women's Edition

Biohackers Magazine Deploys 1st Women's Edition and Appoints Esteemed Guest Chief Editor, Dr. Maryam Matar

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biohackers Magazine, the premier voice of the biohacking realm, is elated to announce the appointment of the eminent Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson of UAE Genetic Diseases Association, as the Guest Chief Editor for its distinguished edition, "Women in Biohacking: The Longevity Revolution."

Recognized for her visionary endeavors, notably her efforts in decreasing the incidence of common genetic disorders in the UAE, Dr. Matar's association with this edition signals an epochal juncture in the world of health and biohacking.

Dr. Matar's stellar reputation, coupled with her devotion to genetic research and community health awareness, makes her an unparalleled choice for this special edition. This appointment also signals Dr. Matar's invaluable influence in broadening the magazine's content spectrum celebrating female thought leadership in life span longevity.

Prominent Features of the Special Women's Edition encompass:

1. Renowned Contributions: Dr. Matar, in her unparalleled capacity, will bring together leading women from the medical, genetic, and biohacking community to enrich the edition with profound insights and pioneering findings.

2. A Personal Message from Dr. Matar: Readers will be privy to Dr. Matar's thoughts on the symbiotic relationship between women's contributions and the progression of biohacking and health advancement.

3. Cover Tribute: Guest contributors for this edition stand a chance to grace the magazine's cover, reflecting their indelible imprint on the biohacking world.

4. Exclusive UAE Distribution: Given the magazine's immense resonance with the UAE's health and biohacking landscape, Dr. Matar will oversee its exclusive distribution in the region.

“With Dr. Matar at its helm, the Special Women's Edition is poised to be more than a publication — it aspires to be a beacon, guiding and motivating countless women to delve deep into the transformative domain of biohacking and the Longevity Revolution.” exclaims Jean Fallacara, Founder & CEO, Biohacker Magazine.

ABOUT BIOHACKERS MAGAZINE: Pioneering the discourse on Life Span Longevity, Biohackers Magazine is an industry frontrunner, delving into the nexus of fitness, wellness, consciousness, and innovation, chronicling the global trajectory towards holistic well-being.

ABOUT DR MARYAM MATAR: Maryam Mohamed Fatma Matar is an Emirati geneticist, medical researcher, and radio host, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Dr Matar is one of the leading influencer and a pioneer in the field of public education and awareness of genetic disorders, health and well-being of the community of UAE and the region. She holds senior and board level positions at several public and nonprofit organisations such as Dubai Cares, Reach Mentoring.

