Jean Fallacara Departs from inTEST Corporation

Departure of Jean Fallacara from inTEST Corporation. The vision behind the North Sciences Brand and the life sciences business segment

inTEST Corporation (NYSE:INTT)

After 17 years of crafting monumental milestones, joining inTEST in 2021 was more than a mere decision; it was a heartfelt leap of faith, a testament to the unwavering trust in our shared potential.” — Jean Fallacara

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyborgmedia LLC announces today the departure of Jean Fallacara from inTEST Corporation. Jean, the man and vision behind the North Sciences Brand and the life sciences business segment, has been instrumental in the company's remarkable growth trajectory & partnerships.

Jean's dedication to inTEST Corporation was evident in the significant personal sacrifices he made for his role. He and his family made the deeply emotional decision to bid farewell to their life in Canada, letting go of their home, sanctuary, friends, and deep-seated ties. Reflecting on his move to Boston, Jean poignantly remarked, "Alone, I ventured to Boston, leaving behind the warmth of familiarity and, most heart-wrenchingly, my family."

While Jean has chosen to keep the specifics of his decision private for now, he emphasizes the values of trust, fairness, and personal growth. He believes in the importance of embracing new challenges and always prioritizing family. After nearly two years of unwavering commitment, during which he was separated from his loved ones, Jean poured his heart and soul into realizing a grand vision with inTEST Corporation. His decision to step back from the corporate realm signifies not just the end of an era but also heralds the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

Jean's pioneering contributions to the advancement of Cloud Monitoring in the Cold Storage industry, through a partnership with Antylia will forever remain a testament to his dedication and innovation. His legacy at inTEST Corporation is indelible.

About Cyborgmedia LLC

CyborgMedia LLC is a dynamic and forward-thinking media company at the forefront of exploring the intersection between technology, humanity, and the future. Established in 2021, CyborgMedia has quickly emerged as a leader in producing innovative content that delves into the world of biohacking, sciences, technology and the integration of A.I, VR, XR technologies into the human experience.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT), acquired Z-Sciences Corp fully owned by Jean Fallacara's in October 2021.

inTest is a global supplier of innovative, Biomedical Equipment, test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, pharmaceutical, research, semiconductor and telecommunications