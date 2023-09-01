Thousands of couples answer questions formulated by therapists at thatsexquiz.com

Stats from thousands of couples surveyed at thatsexquiz.com reveal openness across demographics, likes, dislikes, and curiosities

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA , USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ThatSexQuiz.com is approaching a milestone of 20,000 couples surveyed. ThatSexQuiz.com is a sexual compatibility quiz for couples. The quiz is designed to facilitate communication and help couples discover their shared sexual desires in a fun and safe way.

When users answer a question on ThatSexQuiz.com, a participating partner will only see the other couple's answers if they are into the same thing, so it is safe to be completely honest.

ThatSexQuiz.com was created in 2016 and grew organically for years.

"Towards the end of 2022 we worked with several licensed sex therapists to overhaul the quiz and develop a more comprehensive list of questions designed to facilitate communication between couples. The quiz is designed to help new couples explore their shared desires in a fun, safe way and to help long-term couples and married couples who want to spice things up in the bedroom,” says Alan Reed, the founder of RTS Media.

According to thatsexquiz.com’s participant statistics, sexual openness peaks in users' 40s. The most liked sexual topic to discuss is different sexual positions. And the most disliked is seeing a partner with other people. See more stats at https://www.thatsexquiz.com/stats.

Whether users are just starting out or have been together for years, any couple can benefit from taking the quiz. ThatSexQuiz.com can help participants discover a partner's fantasies for the first time or help to spice-up and revive sex lives. People's sexual preferences change over time so users can take the quiz again to see sexual intelligence has grown.

In a healthy, long-term relationship, it's common to eventually reach a point where communication with a partner feels safe and comfortable enough that each person will be able to confidently and openly discuss sexual desires without fear of embarrassment. Until that time, ThatSexQuiz.com helps bridge communication valleys.

Reed says RTS Media “believes in sex positivity and bringing that message to couples who might struggle with open communication about sex. The quiz has helped tens of thousands of couples explore their shared desires."

RTS creates websites and applications in dozens of different niches, including ThatSexQuiz.com.