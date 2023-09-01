Submit Release
In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Travels to Communities Hardest Hit by Hurricane Idalia

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis today traveled to Cedar Key, Horseshoe Beach, and Steinhatchee as Florida continues its Hurricane Idalia response. In Cedar Key, Governor DeSantis met with local officials, including the Levy County Sheriff, to receive updates on initial response and cleanup efforts. In Horseshoe Beach, Governor DeSantis went to the Horseshoe Beach First Baptist Church and met with residents who had been impacted by the storm. In Steinhatchee, Governor DeSantis met with local officials, including Emergency Management officials, and held a press conference to give an update on response efforts. To watch the press conference, click here.

