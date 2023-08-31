Submit Release
Sexual Assault / Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3002220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes                        

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: May 8th, 2023, at 1459 hours (case date)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 3252 - Sexual Assault (3 counts)

 

ACCUSED: Brodie G. Gallant                                             

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 8th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a sexual assault involving a minor.  Probable cause was developed to charge Brodie G. Gallant, age 18, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of Sexual Assault (3 counts).  The Honorable Judge McDonald-Cady imposed conditions of release upon Brodie and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on September 1st, 2023, at 1230 hours.  Brodie was remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility to be held without bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 1st, at 1230 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

