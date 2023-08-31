Sexual Assault / Shaftsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3002220
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 8th, 2023, at 1459 hours (case date)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 3252 - Sexual Assault (3 counts)
ACCUSED: Brodie G. Gallant
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 8th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a sexual assault involving a minor. Probable cause was developed to charge Brodie G. Gallant, age 18, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of Sexual Assault (3 counts). The Honorable Judge McDonald-Cady imposed conditions of release upon Brodie and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on September 1st, 2023, at 1230 hours. Brodie was remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility to be held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 1st, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.