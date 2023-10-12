Spiritual Awakenings International Speaker: Murdered for Million-Dollar Life Insurance Policy

Ana Christina will share her powerful Near-Death Experience, which occurred when she was poisoned for her million-dollar life insurance policy, paralyzed, raped and then suffocated to death. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 1 PM Eastern Time, 10 AM Pacific Time

As Ana Christina describes in her presentation: “I felt his body leaning over mine and his fingers holding my nostrils shut. . .then, he released his grip on my nose and left the room, leaving me paralyzed, naked, and curled up on the floor.”