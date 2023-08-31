Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of Riggs Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast.

At approximately 9:08 pm, the victim and the suspect were engaged in a verbal dispute at the listed location. During the dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim then fled the scene. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###