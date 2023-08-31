Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,840 in the last 365 days.

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Prior Sex Offender Making Illegally Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican man with a prior sexual offense conviction early Tuesday morning.   

At approximately 12:00 a.m., agents utilizing camera equipment spotted a man walking north from the international boundary in an agricultural field, about three miles east of the Calexico West Port of Entry. Agents responded and found the man hiding in the field. He was placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks revealed the 23-year-old man has a prior conviction for a sexual offense. Additionally, the man was previously ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge in July 2015. He is facing federal charges. 

“Patrolling the border to apprehend sexual predators and other violators, our agents are national treasures,” Agents patrolling the border to apprehend sexual predators such as this are national treasures” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.  “I am amazed at the perseverance of our agents who strive to make America safer day in and day out. Hats off to them, good job”

Since October 2023, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed 20 individuals with prior sexual offense charges.  

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. For all El Centro Sector news, follow them on Twitter @CBPElCentro and @USBPChiefELC, and on Instagram @USBPChiefELC

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Prior Sex Offender Making Illegally Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more