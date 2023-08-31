Border Patrol Agents Arrest Prior Sex Offender Making Illegally Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican man with a prior sexual offense conviction early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:00 a.m., agents utilizing camera equipment spotted a man walking north from the international boundary in an agricultural field, about three miles east of the Calexico West Port of Entry. Agents responded and found the man hiding in the field. He was placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks revealed the 23-year-old man has a prior conviction for a sexual offense. Additionally, the man was previously ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge in July 2015. He is facing federal charges.

“Patrolling the border to apprehend sexual predators and other violators, our agents are national treasures,” Agents patrolling the border to apprehend sexual predators such as this are national treasures” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “I am amazed at the perseverance of our agents who strive to make America safer day in and day out. Hats off to them, good job”

Since October 2023, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed 20 individuals with prior sexual offense charges.

