Calexico CBP officers intercept drugs hidden duffle bags

CALEXICO, Calif., — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Calexico East Cargo Facility discovered 100 methamphetamine-filled packages Monday. The drugs were concealed in duffle bags in a shipment that entered the port from Mexico.

On Aug. 28, at approximately 5:09 p.m., CBP officers at the Calexico East Cargo Facility encountered a 45-year-old male driving a 2023 tractor trailer. The male driver presented a manifest for a total of three tractors, applying for admission into the United States. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractors to secondary inspection for further examination.

Methamphetamine-filled packages seized by CBP officers.

Upon inspection, CBP officers observed irregularities within the second tractor. A CBP canine enforcement team responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers discovered and extracted 100 packages from five duffle bags in the trailer. The narcotics were field tested as methamphetamine with a total weight of 567.6 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $567,600.

“As trafficking organizations continue to employ innovative ways to smuggle these dangerous drugs across our border, our officers remain steadfast in our mission and will continue to counter and disrupt the flow of illicit drugs coming into our country.” stated Roque Caza, CBP Area Port Director for Calexico.

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.

