Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,858 in the last 365 days.

Press briefing with Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and US Congress members

SWEDEN, August 31 - Tomorrow, Friday 1 September, Tobias Billström will hold a press briefing together with members of the United States Congress. Alongside the visiting Congress members, Mr Billström will discuss Sweden’s forthcoming NATO membership and the continued support to Ukraine.

Time:
Place: The International Press Centre. In person only. Journalists who have registered in advance may attend in person at the International Press Centre, entrance at Gustav Adolfs torg 1. Admittance: 09:45-10:15.

Practical information: Advance registration is required by 08:30 on 1 September via email to Erica Kanold (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach your press credentials.

Attendance is subject to available space. Mr Billström will be available for individual interviews.

You just read:

Press briefing with Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and US Congress members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more