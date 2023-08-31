Press briefing with Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and US Congress members

SWEDEN, August 31 - Tomorrow, Friday 1 September, Tobias Billström will hold a press briefing together with members of the United States Congress. Alongside the visiting Congress members, Mr Billström will discuss Sweden’s forthcoming NATO membership and the continued support to Ukraine.

Time: 1 September 2023 at 10:20

Place: The International Press Centre. In person only. Journalists who have registered in advance may attend in person at the International Press Centre, entrance at Gustav Adolfs torg 1. Admittance: 09:45-10:15.

Practical information: Advance registration is required by 08:30 on 1 September via email to Erica Kanold (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach your press credentials.

Attendance is subject to available space. Mr Billström will be available for individual interviews.