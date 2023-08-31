Royalton Barracks / Request for information / Theft of ATVs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2004121
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 – 08/31/23 at 1100hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Halfway Brook Rd, Brookfield, VT 05036
VIOLATION: Theft of ATVs (3)
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Ted M. Hinds
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/31/2023 at approximately 1305 hours, 3 ATVs were stolen from a garage on the property of a residence in Brookfield. The ATVs were described as the following. A green Arctic Cat 500, a brown with camouflage pattern Polaris Sportsman 567cc, and a green 2004 Yamaha model YM400 Kodiak400. Anyone with information on the above matter is asked to contact Trooper Flores at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.