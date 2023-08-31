Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,848 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Request for information / Theft of ATVs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004121

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Chayan Flores                            

STATION:   Royalton           

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 – 08/31/23 at 1100hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Halfway Brook Rd, Brookfield, VT 05036

VIOLATION: Theft of ATVs (3)

 

ACCUSED:      Unknown                                        

 

 

VICTIM: Ted M. Hinds

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/31/2023 at approximately 1305 hours, 3 ATVs were stolen from a garage on the property of a residence in Brookfield. The ATVs were described as the following. A green Arctic Cat 500, a brown with camouflage pattern Polaris Sportsman 567cc, and a green 2004 Yamaha model YM400 Kodiak400. Anyone with information on the above matter is asked to contact Trooper Flores at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Request for information / Theft of ATVs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more