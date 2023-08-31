Submit Release
Opinion on civil commitment for sexually violent predators filing tomorrow

The Supreme Court will issue its opinion on Aug. 31 in Camacho v. Superior Court. The case will decide whether the petitioner’s due process rights were violated when he was held over 15 years without trial under the Sexually Violent Predators Act.

