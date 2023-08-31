A Riverside County Superior Court commissioner was under an official reprimand Wednesday from a state agency tasked with monitoring the conduct of judicial officers because of her behavior while trying to resolve a custody dispute.
You just read:
Riverside County Superior Court Commissioner Reprimanded
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.