Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes Second Stop in Philippines

The largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific, Pacific Partnership enables participants, including U.S. and Filipino personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships.

“Pacific Partnership exchanges create lasting bonds of friendship and trust between the United States, mission partners, and host nations,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, mission commander. “With all that was completed here in the Philippines, our accomplishments stand a testament of what can be achieved when multiple countries come together to contribute to regional stability and security through diverse exchanges that foster enduring relationships, trust, and interoperability between nations.”

While in San Fernando, the medical team conducted a total of 45 events. Dental services hosted two symposiums, serving more than 200 patients. Over 140 patients received nutritional counseling. Over a hundred participants received mental health counselling. Staff provided valuable life support training to nearly 150 medical and first responder personnel.

The Pacific Partnership team also provided focused support to address critical infrastructure concerns. PP23 engineers constructed a new two-classroom building at Tanquigan Primary School and completed three school renovations from Santiago, Catbangen and Dallangayan Schoolhouses.

“Participating in Pacific Partnership 2023 with the United States has been a source of immense pride for the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” said Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto, Chief of the Public Affairs Office. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our journey toward becoming a key pillar for disaster resilience and preparedness.

“Through our active involvement and the privilege of hosting diverse training and exercises in Norther Luzon, we have once again demonstrated our sincere commitment to enhancing interoperability with the United States and other partner militaries. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed ally, the United States, for affording us this valuable platform to showcase the unwavering solidarity between our two nations. Amid the complex challenges of the present era, we stand united in our dedication to foster regional stability, disaster response readiness, and the well-being of every Filipino and our neighbors,” said Ileto.

Pacific Partnership 2023 will conduct mission stops throughout Southeast Asia and the South Pacific Islands.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, www.instagram.com/pacific_partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LGWP. Pacific Partnership public affairs can be reached via email at publicaffairs.pp23@gmail.com.