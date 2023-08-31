New Navy Medicine Capability Delivered to Support Missions in the Pacific

The posturing of the mobile kit enables an ERSS crew to support the Naval and Joint Force with a quick, ready, and relevant medical unit. The team can quickly deploy to provide role 2 medical care for servicemembers in remote locations afloat, undersea, or ashore during combat or contingency operations with minimal personnel and portable equipment.

“This is the first of a number of medical capability sets that we will sustain in forward locations to better support our Sailors and Marines,” said Rear Admiral Darin Via, Acting Surgeon General. “It is all part of a greater strategy to align our medical force to best support Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO).”

Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command was responsible for procuring, packaging, and deploying these expeditionary medical containers into Indo Pacific Command’s Area of Operation. “Having this medical equipment forward deployed quickens response times and reduces risk to operational personnel in austere locations,” said Capt. Matt Marcinkiewicz, NMRLC’s Commanding Officer. It also provides and opportunity to train with our allies and partners allies across the INDO-PACOM area of responsibility, building trust and strengthening our relationships across the region.

When the ERSS equipment arrived at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, Sailors performed an item check and inventory review of each container, inspecting all material, disposition of supplies, and expiration dates. The containers consisted of ventilators, bandages, blood refrigerators, and other components needed to perform surgery in an operational environment. Sailors also prepared labels for each ERSS set and organized the cases in a climate-controlled storage room to ensure the equipment was safe and ready for use.

NMRTC Guam is preparing to host future Navy ERSS teams at their medical facility. “Staging medical assets at a forward deployed site ensures that when the call to deploy medical teams occurs, there are no shipping delays of the equipment sets,” said Capt. Accursia Baldassano, Director, Branch Clinics, NMRTC Guam. “Supplies are ready for use in the operational environment.”

Navy Medicine is positioning expeditionary medical platforms such as the ERSS to support Sailors, Marines, and joint warfighters with standardized, modular, and scalable medical capabilities that can be employed across the competition continuum.

“Having ERSS capabilities in Guam will enhance our Naval forces strategic agility, operational reach, and tactical flexibility,” Marcinkiewicz said.

Julius L. Evans, NMRLC Public Affairs and Jaciyn Matanane, NMRTC Guam Public Affairs contributed to this story.