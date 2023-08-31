Animal Behavior College programs recently approved by the National Football League Players Association
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Football League Players Association has recognized and approved all of Animal Behavior College’s animal career programs, paving the way for active players and any player that has retired in the last 5 years and meets basic requirements for NFL tuition, to take the school's programs at no cost to the players.
Animal Behavior College (ABC), a leader in the field of animal career education and training, announced today that they are teaming up with the National Football League Players Association.
All current NFL players, along with any player who has retired in the last five years, qualify to have the tuition costs of the ABC program they take paid for by the NFL Player Tuition Assistance Program.
This partnership offers NFL players looking to work with and help animals a platform for learning how to do so. The relationship is also designed to assist NFL players who are looking to transition to a meaningful career after their active playing careers are completed.
Mitch Marrow, former Defensive End for the Carolina Panthers, and Educational Liaison for ABC, says of this partnership: “As a former NFL Player who loves working with animals, it is wonderful to see the NFL support these programs financially. I hope other professional athletes follow my path and by taking ABC programs, learn to work in the pet industry. “
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) represents both active and former NFL Players. The NFLPA engages in issues related to player health and safety, retirement benefits, and other aspects that impact the well-being of its members and their futures.
Animal Behavior College is the largest pet career school in North America. What is a pet career? ABC educates people on how to start and maintain careers working with and helping animals, whether the chosen pet career will be a primary profession or a source of secondary income. The school offers a variety of programs for becoming a Professional Dog Trainer, Veterinary Assistant, Pet Groomer, Cat Trainer, Aquatics Expert, Service Dog Trainer, and Zookeeper Assistant. ABC has students in all 50 states and Canada.
For more information on the program please go to:
National Football League: https://lp.animalbehaviorcollege.com/nfl-lp/?id=33357
NFL Alumni: https://lp.animalbehaviorcollege.com/nfla-lp/?id=33356
Or call Animal Behavior College at 800-795-3294.
Jeanne Wells
Animal Behavior College
+1 800-795-3294
www.animalbehaviorcollege.com
